European Train Travel Maven Starts Europass 365 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- European train travel and Europass advocate, Merilyn Dwornik, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Europass 365 Blog.



Ms. Dwornik says, “There is no wrong place to travel with a Europass. It’s not that you should completely forego seeing the wonders of Europe, but you don’t have to play connect the dots with them either. Go somewhere for what you are looking for, whether it’s to see tourist attractions, make friends or find the cheapest wine. With a Eurorail pass you can push yourself out of your comfort zone. Meet people and put yourself out there. Immerse yourself in the culture directly; get under the skin of place. The more you learn, the more enriching your experience will be.”



This blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding the choosing the right Eurorail pass, locating a good European train travel route, and seeking the best Europass rates, as well as help focus awareness on European train travel issues that exist.



According to Ms. Dwornik the http://europass365.com Blog also stresses ease of use, "The Eurorail pass makes travel on the continent even easier and at prices much, much more attractive as those offered by the airlines. Another advantage for rail passengers is brief check-in times for Europass services and no problems about baggage reclaim at the other end because you take your luggage with you."



With the United Kingdom at last joining the high-speed rail club with its almost 200-mile-an-hour link from the Channel Tunnel to St. Pancras, European rail travel is enjoying something of a rebirth in Europe. Long queues at airports, irritating baggage restrictions and sheer overcrowding are making the flight experience a truly miserable one these days.



The Europass 365 Blog helps interested people stay abreast of the latest news Europass issues, European train travel and more.



