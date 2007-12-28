A Cure for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot, Jock Itch and Nail Fungus

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Ringworm is a fungal condition that is extremely contagious. Despite its name, ringworm is not caused by a worm or parasite. It's actually a skin infection that is extremely difficult to treat. Depending on the location of the infection, there are multiple forms of ringworm:



tinea corporis - skin on the body

tinea capitis - scalp

tinea pedis - feet (also known as athlete’s foot)

tinea cruris - groin area (also known as jock itch)

tinea unguium - toenails and fingernails



Although ringworm is commonly found on children, the disease can also be found on adults. All forms of ringworm are considered to be highly contagious, and can be transmitted from one person to another by skin-to-skin contact or by entering into contact with contaminated personal items such as towels, clothing, combs, scissors, etc.



For as frustrating of a condition as fungal infections can be, there is a viable treatment option. Recent studies have indicated that a special type of honey called 'Manuka Honey' has incredible antifungal and antibacterial properties. "There are several products available that contain Manuka Honey as a healing agent," says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International. "The manufacturers may state the fact that Manuka Honey has both antibacterial and antifungal properties. However, there are no other Manuka Honey products like our 'Anti-Fungal Solution' that are specifically formulated to treat fungal conditions."



Manuka Honey is gaining its well-deserved recognition within the medical community. Buonanotte feels that there are no natural or synthetic ingredients that have more antifungal properties than Manuka Honey. With all of the negative side effects that go along with many pharmaceutical products, consumers are feeling more comfortable with natural ingredients like Manuka Honey which has been found to have no known side effects.



About Honeymark

Honeymark is a manufacturer of health care products containing Active Manuka Honey as a healing agent. For more information or to purchase Honeymark's Anti-Fungal Solution, call 1-866-427-7329 or go to http://www.HoneymarkProducts.com.

