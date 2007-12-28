NAPO Joins POC and NSGCD to Create The International Federation of Professional Organizers

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- History was made in the professional organizing industry when NAPO President Standolyn Robertson and Jane Woolsey, President of Professional Organizers in Canada (POC), along with Lynne Johnson, President of the National Study Group on Chronic Disorganization (NSGCD), signed a new collaboration agreement creating the International Federation of Professional Organizers (IFPOA). The official signing took place at the POC national conference that was held in Vancouver, British Columbia last month.



This agreement is a significant step toward creating a global community of professional organizing associations to elevate the organizing industry worldwide. Its mission is to foster collaboration that will advance the industry through the sharing of information and ideas.



“Everything that is being adopted is already happening informally,” stated NAPO President Standolyn Robertson. “The establishment of IFPOA simply puts some structure around it and will ensure that this communication will continue in the future no matter who occupies top positions of leadership in each association.”



Discussions on creating the IFPOA began in earnest in January, 2007 championed by NAPO Immediate Past President, Barry Izsak. The three founding associations have already established some basic operational guidelines which will allow for the exchange of non-confidential information including best practices, challenges and statistics.



“It’s a historic milestone that reflects the rapid growth of our professional industry,” said POC President, Jane Woolsey. “Our membership is keen to share and to learn from our colleagues around the globe.”



The creation of this international federation heralds a new era in the professional organizing industry and acknowledges the desire of the three founding associations to create bridges of mutual understanding and collaboration with our peers worldwide. “Our profession is rapidly expanding around the world and it is only a matter of time before other professional organizing associations will be invited to join the IFPOA,” remarked Lynne Johnson, president of the NSGCD.

