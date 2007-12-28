iolo technologies Cited for Business Growth

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Deloitte & Touche has named iolo technologies (http://www.iolo.com) as one of the "Fast 50" companies for the Los Angeles area in 2007. Every year, Deloitte & Touche selects the top businesses for growth in different areas of the United States.



iolo was Deloitte & Touche "Fast 50" winner in 2004 and 2005 as well, and since 2005 has increased its sales revenue by over 367%.



CEO and founder Noah Rowles credits iolo's success to strong customer loyalty. "We know our customers love our products, which is very important. But continued industry recognition from respected technophiles and experts is deeply satisfying for all of us."



The company's flagship product, System Mechanic Professional (http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/pro/), is a comprehensive PC tune-up program that combines registry repair, hard drive and memory defragmentation, Internet optimization, and junk file cleanup tools with a suite of security utilities.



ABOUT IOLO TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 1998, iolo technologies is a privately held firm based in Los Angeles, California. Its PC tune-up products have won multiple awards for quality and innovation. iolo software from can be ordered directly from http://www.iolo.com, and is also available in over 14,500 retail outlets, from all major e-tailers, by mail order, and from a wide range of international distributors and resellers.



