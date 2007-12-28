iolo PC Tune-Up Software Wins Product Award

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- Computer Shopper magazine has named iolo System Mechanic Professional (http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/pro/) as the top utility suite for 2007, marking the second consecutive year that iolo technologies has earned the award.



System Mechanic Professional combines registry repair, defragmentation, Internet optimization, and junk file cleanup tools with a firewall and malware removal utility.



Computer Shopper's editors credited the software's comprehensive capabilities for the win. According to Barry Brenesal of Computer Shopper, "System Mechanic's system configuration tools let you manage startup executables with ease, supplying the equivalent of a Windows XP Task Manager on steroids."



ABOUT SYSTEM MECHANIC PROFESSIONAL

System Mechanic Professional also offers a rescue program for accidentally deleted files, a military-strength data erasing utility, and iolo Personal Firewall and AntiVirus security software. The software runs on Windows Vista, XP, and 2000, and retails for $69.95 ($39.95 for upgrades). A single license can be used on three PCs.



ABOUT IOLO TECHNOLOGIES

iolo technologies is a privately held software firm based in Los Angeles, California. The company's pc tune-up utility has won multiple awards for quality and innovation, and is recognized worldwide for the comprehensive system care they offer to PCs. iolo products can be ordered directly from http://www.iolo.com, and are also available in over 14,500 retail outlets, from all major e-tailers, by mail order, and from a wide range of international distributors and resellers.

