The IDX Broker Search Tool Capabilities Work Well For Anstine Auction & Realty

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2007 -- EUGENE, ORE. – IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Darrell Anstine Auction & Realty in Clinton, Missouri to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. This useful application enables them to connect their clients with featured property listings from the Midwest Missouri (MMMLS) Multiple Listing Service (MLS).



A unique approach to realty, Anstine Auctions utilizes the IDX Broker search application to showcase the properties that are up for bidding. Click on their mortgage calculator, bookmark properties you are interested in, or contact the auction house for more information. The search tools make the home buying process easy to navigate. IDX (Internet Data Exchange) is a program that allows participating real estate agents or brokers to provide the listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) on their website using search tools.



Now the standard for real estate professionals, this access to attractively presented property data greatly simplifies the home search process. IDX Broker is being used by these realtors to display such search criteria as location and size of prospective realty. They are also able to access traffic reporting tools, add-ons such as slideshows and various other features that will make their website stand out from the rest.



About Darrell Anstine Auction & Realty

With over 11 years experience and an enthusiastic approach to their profession, Darrell and Lora Anstine have what it takes to promote and conduct successful auctions. Darrell Anstine Auction Company LLC conducts a wide variety of auctions. Darrell and Lora's oldest son Drew is now an auctioneer. In June 2005, he attended and successfully completed the Texas Auction Academy School. At the age of 15, he was the youngest auctioneer to graduate from the course. His desire, knowledge of the business and chant make for a great auctioneer in the future. Coupled with their real estate company, their real estate auctions are quite successful. With a friendly and knowledgeable staff with over 40 years combined service, you can count on an auction done right.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

