Photo News Today relases the How2Buy a Digital Camera eBook

Albany, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2007 -- Photo News Today, an operating arm of HaysDesign, has released the first of a planned three ebooks to help first time digital camera buyers make their selection. The recent decline of film cameras and the double-digit growth of the digital market is forcing many people to make the jump to digital photography.



Written by Dennis Hays, photographer, writer, and instructor, this 31 page Adobe Acrobat PDF ebook instructs the reader on the new technology in easy to understand language, uncovering the technical terminology and leading the reader through an organized step-by-step procedure to determine the type of camera needed.



"My goal," Dennis Hays said, "was to help explain the technical jargon and allow the reader to make decisions on whether a particular feature was needed. I've taught my Secrets of Digital Imaging classes for over four years now and the best attended segments were on this very subject."



"How2Buy a Digital Camera" takes the reader through subjects such as zoom lenses, batteries, file types, memory cards and more, explaining everything along the way and then asks the reader to determine whether one feature at a time is something needed, At the end of the book, by completing a check sheet, the reader knows exactly what to ask for when they go shopping.



"I didn't stop there. I also included a list of camera manufacturers and their web addresses, so the reader can do some on-line "window shopping," Dennis Hays continued. "I also included some other web sites to explain some of the technical aspects of this technology."



"How2Buy a Digital Camera" is available now at http://www.photonewstoday.com/How2.htm for $13.95.

