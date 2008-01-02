Bizymoms Launches ‘Franchises for Moms’

Brampton, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- Franchising brings with it many advantages namely, a well-established and reputed organization, with a large, existing customer base and a sound infrastructure for marketing campaigns, a reputed network of suppliers who can be trusted because they have been in business for several years. Also, the fact that one is not alone in the business - franchisors will provide you support and training and all the help needed.



Franchising for moms can be a great opportunity for those women who wish to spend quality time with family and yet not lose out on a career. There are innumerable business opportunities for moms. Franchising can be an attractive option for moms as this is a proven marketing tool that has helped jump start many businesses.



Bizymoms.com is a website dedicated to all those people who work from home. Bizymoms has recently introduced a new section on ‘Franchising for Moms’. With all the relevant information a mom can use to start her franchise, Bizymoms hopes to be the one-stop solution for all work at home moms. The site contains features such as Homebiz kits, an ebook store, sections for advertising, affiliates, various articles, chats, message boards etc. It even has a News and Media section that provides the latest trends in the world of franchising.



"Our franchises for moms section is to encourage the work at home community to look for franchising opportunities. Franchises require minimum capital and comes with great training, so there are ideal franchises out there for moms and work at home community. We will feature the most lucrative franchising opportunities. Our CEO interviews section will carry some of the most successful franchising stories for those looking for motivation and new ideas," says Naren Arulrajah, the CEO of http://bizymoms.com

