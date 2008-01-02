PLC International Philippine Condotel Marketing Networks Awarded Top Producer Award 2007

Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- For the third year running, PLC International Marketing Networks have been awarded the Top Producer Award for best performance in individual sales for the Lancaster Brand of Condotels in the Philippines by Pacific Concord Properties President/CEO Ronald Lim.



In receiving the Top Producer Award at the companies annual New Year celebrations from Ronald Lim, Pacific Concord Properties Inc’s President/CEO, Beth Collingz, PLC Global Pinoy’s Sales Director, said it’s so easy to maintain the top producer spot for three consecutive years because the product - Lancaster Suites, Lancaster Atrium Manila and Lancaster Cebu Condotel developments really sell themselves specially now the Condo Hotel operations at the Lancaster Suites Manila have been soft launched last December 27 having been issued with the Certificate of Occupancy for the 600 room development that will be fully operational within the first quarter 2008.



Other members of the PLC Group whom were awarded recognition for their exceptional performance and invaluable contribution towards ensuring the success of the various projects and endeavors of Pacific Concord Properties’ Inc., included Tess Gargallo, PLC’s coordinator in Manila Head Office and Ken Lee, PLC’s International Marketing Partner based in Honolulu, Hawaii whom recently organized the very successful Hawaii Road Show for the company.



Units in Lancaster Suites Tower I Manila are virtually sold out whilst the latest condo hotel project, Lancaster – The Atrium Tower A at Shaw Boulevard, Metro Manila is 80% booked and range from studios to three-bedroom penthouse suites with full kitchens. We now have demand from our clients for new, luxury high end condotel development in Cebu Collingz said.



Owners of Lancaster condotel units can arrange to stay in their units and they share 60% of any rental income. The Lancaster Atrium together with the soon completed and upcoming operations of Lancaster Suites Manila, one of the hottest real estate investments in the Philippines, will be the hub for Lancaster condotels in the Philippines. The 42-level Lancaster Suites Manila, scheduled for operations this year, features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom condotel units, as well as penthouse suites. The units will be available for daily, weekly or monthly rental.



Collingz said a major condo hotel project is being considered by the Company with several UK Investment Trusts and local investors in Cebu, Philippines. "Apart from the soon to be launched Lancaster – The Atrium Hotel Tower B in Manila, we've got so many clients requesting Luxury Beachfront Condotel Suites in Cebu willing to advance payments for high end condo hotel units," she said. "It's a whole new era of Overseas Investments coming up -- it's not something that we've typically seen in the past and no one in the Philippines fully caters to this high end luxury lifestyle market. (These Investors) are all characteristically looking for a five star hotel spa resort, with all the features of a hotel that can be used for vacations and then rent out the units when not in use”.



The new and exciting luxury five-star fully furnished properties or high end developments planned in Cebu Philippines, that will be sold by invitation only and will start in the $150,000 to $200,000 range for Deluxe 500sqft Studios, can go all the way up to $600,000 for 2 bedroom Penthouse suites and $800,000 for a Grand Penthouse. Of course, International gateways from Europe, South East Asian and the United States to Cebu-Mactan International Airport is within 15 minutes and, all units have sea views, beach toys and other lifestyle amenities such as spa and fine dining restaurants and will come fully fitted, furnished and finished to the highest European standards with fully fitted kitchens, fitted bedroom suites and every unit will be sold including all appliances, split type central unit air-conditioning, plasma TVs’ and state of the art communication and condotel management systems.



Units will be significantly larger in size than a typical hotel room yet still a much better value for money investment option than paying $800,000 for a studio suite in maybe Dubai or Panama or a cool million dollars for a condo in Chicago. With a waiting list of more than 200 prospective clients for prime Condos in Cebu, Collingz reckons sales for the new developments will be fast.



The planned high end Lancaster Mactan Resort Condo Hotel will be on the Beachfront and not too far from the Cebu Convention Center and Cebu International Airport which is key to good year-round occupancy numbers, she said. The square footage can range from 700 square feet to 1,800 square feet for one and two bedroom suites or more than 3,000 square feet split level penthouse suite.



“Why can’t we build, and sell a - Trump or Ritz Carlton Quality Condo Hotel - in the Philippines and get the same buyers into the Philippines that flock to invest in lifestyle developments around the world” enthused Collingz.



