UPMarketing Pioneers FIRST Continuing Education Online Television Network

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- University Promotion Marketing, known as UPMarketing, is introducing the first Internet TV network totally dedicated to continuing education online 24/7. The Continuing Education Online Television Network known as "CEO TV” plans to provide hundreds of video streaming education programs to the public in many fields. The programs offered are required to be designed for a global audience. The new Internet network is a collaborative partnership between UPMarketing of Seminole, Texas, and VFX-IA of Faridabad, Haryana, India. UPMarketing is a division of Global Academy Online, Inc. of Washington, DC.



CEO TV is a selective program process that permits subscribers anytime access, day or night. Individuals may choose the program they want to watch and then watch instructional presentations as many times as they want. Unlike You Tube and other broadcast Internet, CEO TV is a serious and structured Internet Television Network. It offers educators, teachers, and trainers the opportunity to create and deliver education rich programs to students anywhere in the world.



The first programming available through CEO TV is called 3dgo TV. It is, according to Mr. Swpnel Seth, Executive Vice President and 3dgo program developer, a series of specialized Internet TV learning in 3d Animation and Special Effects. It includes, for example, an Introduction to Fluid Simulation, an Introduction to Character Studio, and other special effects programs. These programs will lead a student to the professional use of AutoDesk Character Studio for 3d Animation



According to Fred DiUlus, co-founder of the new television network, program development is available to organizations and institutions who want to offer a higher level of Internet training and education to their constituents. He goes on to point out that the Internet TV network's public programming base will range from basic instructions like how to create the Internet marketing start-up to a brand new, all inclusive, University of Success programming. "CEO TV is offering subscribers the opportunity to pick and choose from what we hope to be hundreds of visually appealing and content rich training programs taught and delivered by experts", states DiUlus.



An easy to use subscription based Internet TV channel, CEO TV individual programs run from $19.95 to $29.95. Special Internet connections are not required to access the TV network and a simple dial up will access all programs.



A free trial introduction is offered by CEO TV for any of the network's programs. "This is an advanced 2.0 learning technology" states DiUlus, and, "it has been found that the programming is far more effective as a learning methodology than anything currently in use."



About UPMarketing

UPMarketing is a division of Global Academy Online, Inc., eLearning innovators and online university builders.