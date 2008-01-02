Protecting Yourself Against Mrsa and Other Staph Infections

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (also known as MRSA) is a type of staph infection that is resistant to certain antibiotics. These antibiotics include methicillin and other more common antibiotics such as oxacillin, penicillin and amoxicillin. Staph infections, including MRSA, occur most frequently in hospitals and other healthcare facilities but could occur within the community.



In the community most Staph or MRSA infections are skin infections that may appear as pustules or boils which often are red, swollen, painful, or have pus or other drainage. These skin infections commonly occur at sites of visible skin trauma, such as cuts and abrasions, and areas of the body covered by hair (back of neck, groin, buttock, armpit, beard area of men). MRSA is usually transmitted by direct skin-to-skin contact or contact with shared items or surfaces that have come into contact with someone else's infection (towels, used bandages, etc.)



MRSA skin infections can occur anywhere. Some settings have factors that make it easier for MRSA to be transmitted. These factors, referred to as the 5 C's, are as follows: Crowding, frequent skin-to-skin Contact, Compromised skin (cuts or abrasions), Contaminated items and surfaces, and lack of Cleanliness. Locations where the 5 C's are common include schools, dormitories, military barracks, households, correctional facilities, and daycare centers. In addition to being resistant to antibiotics and most traditional forms of medicine, MRSA is especially concerning given the fact that it can be fatal if entered into the blood stream.



The recent outbreaks of these types of antibiotic-resistant infections have communities across the country extremely concerned. However, there is a viable solution that is cost-effective. Even though antibiotics and other prescription medications are not effective against MRSA, there is a special type of honey that is being used in health care products that is capable of destroying MRSA and other forms of bacteria. It's called 'Manuka Honey' and it's being used as a main ingredient in some health care products. "Unlike antibiotics, Manuka Honey destroys bacteria by drawing water out of the microorganisms by osmosis," says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International, manufacturer of health care products containing Manuka Honey. "Bacteria have the ability to mutate and become resistant to elements that can destroy it. However, bacteria cannot survive without water and that's what makes Manuka Honey different than more traditional forms of medicine."



Manuka Honey is a special type of honey that is indigenous to New Zealand that has been found to have no negative side effects. It's also an all-natural, organic ingredient. Manuka Honey has other factors that assist in the healing process in wounds by generating new skin growth and increasing blood circulation. Wound care products made with Manuka Honey have also been known to prevent scaring as well as remove any malodor associated with the wound.



"MRSA can exist on the surface of the skin without causing any complications until it enters the body through a break in the skin," says Buonanotte. "Using our First Aid Antiseptic Lotion on cuts, scrapes, abrasions or any other type of wound can help prevent staph or any other kind of infection because the Manuka Honey makes it impossible for bacteria to exist." For more information or to purchase health care products containing Manuka Honey, call 1-866-427-7329 or go to www.HoneymarkProducts.com.



Brand: Honeymark

Product: First Aid Antiseptic Lotion

Uses: Heals wounds and burns while protecting against bacterial contamination and skin infection, including Staph/MRSA.

Website: http://www.HoneymarkProducts.com

Contact: 1-866-427-7329

