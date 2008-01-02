Teen Star William Erickson Stars in Inspiring YouTube Short Film Series Lost and Found

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- Up and coming teen actor William Erickson has announced a new project to follow his recent success in commercials, films and hit PBS KIDS GO! TV series FETCH! with Ruff Ruffman. William has partnered up with McKevin Company's film branch, Random Nature Productions, as the lead star in the short film series, “Lost and Found.” The series, coined as a “quadrilogy,” is the company’s second foray in providing quality, episodic entertainment for the internet. The inspiring tale of a boy's survival in the wilderness was specifically designed for the YouTube audience. William Erickson plays the film’s lead “Jason Canfield” with a performance so vivid and compelling- it is being called a true portrait by those who have lived the story.



Erickson shares, “Random Nature Productions believes that quality short-form programming on the internet is the future. Their goal is to provide theater-quality, awe-inspiring entertainment via desktop. I love YouTube videos and I am excited to be a part of this new wave of entertainment.”



In support of the “Lost and Found” YouTube premiere, William and the director, McKevin, will be interviewed live by Real Muzic Web Radio on January 2, 2008 at 9pm EST. The interview will be a full hour-- covering everything from how William prepared for the role, to how the film secured amazing music from internationally-known musicians. Fans can listen live at http://www.myspace.com/realmuzicwebradio.



In addition to starring in the film “Lost and Found,” William played a small role in “The Box” starring Cameron Diaz and James Marsden; had the pleasure of meeting with director Richard Kelly (“Donnie Darko,” “Southland Tales”) and booked the supporting role of Monroe Brody for Stephen Ryder’s (“LIE”) upcoming production, “Long Black Veil.”



In 2008, William will continue to expand his horizons via dance and music. He plans to take up dance lessons as well as work with musician/songwriter Paul Edward Yalen to produce a music demo. Furthermore, William plans for active involvement in the non-profit organization Farm Rescue (www.farmrescue.org).



Please visit William Erickson’s website at: http://www.williamerickson.info/ and www.youtube.com/randomnature for more information on Random Nature Productions.



For more information about William Erickson, please contact Mona Loring of MLC PR at: contact@monaloring.com or 805.231.3182.



