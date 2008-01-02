Leadbyte Introduces Free Application Performance Software

Redmond, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2008 -- A study by the LeadByte Corporation has shown that application performance tools are often out of reach of the limited budgets for small and medium sized businesses. To address this market, LeadByte has released a new product, NetworkSmart Express, which is available as a free download. This tool complements its existing line of products and services, enhancing LeadByte’s position as an industry innovator in application and network related performance solutions.



NetworkSmart Express provides companies quick analysis and troubleshooting of their application issues and can be used all throughout the application life cycle, from software development and testing, to production support of existing performance issues. This easy to use software is designed to help companies reduce application downtime and increase efficiency of applications across the network.



“We are pleased to be able to offer products that meet the needs and budgets for companies of all sizes. It is our goal to be the premier provider of innovative performance products, services and resources for the entire marketplace.” Joe Kirsch, CEO LeadByte Corporation



Product Features:



• Determine if issues are Network, Application or Hardware related

• Instantly Determine Performance

• View and Analyze Network Traffic

• Predict response times

• Analyze application objects

• Analyze Web Services and Applications

• Generate detailed Performance Reports



NetworkSmart Express is available from LeadByte Corporate website: www.leadbyte.com



In addition to NetworkSmart Express, LeadByte also offers NetworkSmart Enterprise software and Performance Expert service. Included in the Enterprise version, Performance Expert allows customers to upload application issues to LeadByte’s Expert staff directly from the software at no additional cost. For companies with limited resources, this service can save time and expenses in solving troublesome applications. Performance Expert is available as a commercial add on to NetworkSmart Express.



About LeadByte Corporation

Dedicated to improving performance in the enterprise, LeadByte offers a variety of performance products and services to improve response time and customer impression. LeadByte has created a suite of Predictive Performance tools called NetworkSmart that will help any corporation, large or small, improve their performance, quality and overall cost of development.

