AIT Recommends an On-Line Retail Presence for Success in 2008

Fayetteville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Brick and mortar retail sales fell 2.5% during the 2007 November to December holiday shopping season. This is in stark contrast to On-line retailers that continued a year-to-year double-digit gain of 20% during the same period. Higher food and gas prices prompted more shoppers than ever to make their purchases online according to the On-Line Retail Satisfaction survey released today.



“While the holiday shopping season may be coming to a close, the high cost of going to the mall will continue, therefore small, medium and enterprise class businesses must seize the day and reach out to consumers online in 2008.,” says Josh Wilkie On-Line Sales Manager for Advanced Internet Technologies (AIT). AIT, a leading internet service provider, has announced its first ever discounts on its web site template bundles.



Prices for the bundles (http://www.ait.com/template-bundles.php) have been discounted 20-40% and this promotion will last through the first quarter of 2008. To take advantage of this opportunity you must call Josh Wilkie or Bill Harrison at 1-800-878-4084.



Consumer confidence in shopping online is essential. The first step toward gaining consumer confidence is the ability to execute a secure transaction. AIT provides all of its retailers with the ability to acquire Secure Certificates (SSL) via AIT's Free Secure Certificate, or their own Secure Certificate through various industry leaders. For more information, click the link (www.ait.com/securecertificates.php). AIT supports the following secure certificates: SecureLook®, QuickSSL®, Verisign®, and Thawte®.



Larry Freed, President and CEO of the firm ForSee Results, believes “that online retailers must constantly improve their sites and listen to customer feedback.” “Our Ready4design content management system is designed for anyone from novices to experts and it is state of the art,” says Sean McCoy, CMO of AIT, Inc. All of the purchasers of the web template bundle can add this mission critical tool at no cost.



Last but not least in closing the loop on setting up your web based business is letting your customers know where you are on the web. To that end tyBit (www.tyBit.com) the click fraud free online advertising network, is currently offering all businesses that sign up for its AdScriber program (www.tybit.com/adscriber.php) the opportunity to receive free advertising on line during the first Quarter of 2008.



This is particularly beneficial for any business that wants to barter for targeted advertisements instead of paying money for ads. Search usage is traded for advertising. During the Beta period, adScribers™ ads are placed in the sponsored listings section of tyBit™ on a first come basis so sign up today!



About Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc.

Welcome to Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc., TopHosts.com’s #1 ranked web hosting company for November 2007 and home to over 210,000 customers to include Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses. AIT was founded in North Carolina and has grown into a multimillion-dollar web hosting and technology company. From a garage start-up to a 93,000 SF headquarters, AIT has always been entrepreneurial and customer-centric.



Small businesses to larger clients like Time Warner, Microsoft, Newsweek, U.S. Federal Government, PC World, United Nations, Business Week, The Oakridge Boys, State of North Carolina, Department of Defense, Wall Street Journal, ZDNet, Pizza Hut, GOODYEAR, Smart Money, Discover Radio, and many more have benefited from AIT's products and services. The technology company has achieved 10 straight years of sustained profitability generating $100s of millions in revenue creating a profound influence on its surrounding community. AIT has created more than 236 IT jobs and has also been named 2 times to The Inc. 500 list of fast growing firms, 3 times to the Deloitte & Touché’ Fast 500 list, and has been named as the NC Entrepreneur Firm of the Year.

