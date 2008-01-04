Between Euphrates, Tigris and war, MyGreatWorld opens Photo community for Iraq

Haan, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Severely shaken by war and after-war crises, Iraq still offers much to the visitor. Overwhelming cultural riches and a vast nature between deserts and oases form the compelling background for inspiring photos.



Whatever the reason for a visit to Iraq, photos & information from residents and those who know the spot are always welcome, both, to make the best out of a trip and not to miss the secret beauty every location holds: What's worth visiting in Baghdad? Where to stay in Al Basrah? What to do in Mosul? What to avoid in Al Kut? Users may depict their recommendations on http://www.MyGreatIraq.com. For tourists. For residents. For friends. Worldwide.



Users find at MyGreatIraq.com a fast and lean framework to enrich with their photos, recommondations and opinions. A map-based navigation offers an easy access to the regions of Iraq. Structure and designs are straightforward and comprehensible without popup-windows or superfluous gadgets.



The specific feature of this site, however, is the classification-option: Each photo can be assigned to given categories (culture, gastronomy, hotel, art, nature,...). In combination with the option to date the capture, this forms a mighty tool to actually retrieve ordered and well-assorted first-hand information!



Is there a typical architecture in a town? Which hotel is it advisable to stay in? What's a commendable cafe, a museum worth seeing or a beautiful landscape in a spot? The photos might also depict details of a (not) recommendable archaeological site, a folkloristic event, an interesting building or even ‘just’ the own road.



Users are invited to give a helping hand and insider-guide to future visitors - and maybe even an eye-opener to residents living nearby.



http://www.MyGreatWorld.com is a young project and, naturally, there is a lot of space yet to be filled. This also means, everyone is invited to be among the first to add a new spot and to become a pioneer to present the flair of a place to the world, the ambassador for his/her town, landscape or favorite point of interest.



http://MyGreatIraq.com lives from the users’ engagement and from the belief that on an international level there are no 'boring' or unspectacular photos: The world in all its facets is very well worth seeing and what's 'interesting' is in the eye of the beholder...Descriptions are fine.But pictures are better!And at MyGreatWorld.com users might use the combination of both.

