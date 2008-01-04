Stroud Vintage Fashion,Textile & Accessories Fairs in the Subscription Rooms Stroud January 5th 2008

Stroud, Gloucestershire UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Vintage Fashion at the Heart of the Cotswolds.Stroud Vintage are hosting a series of Vintage Fashion, Textile & Accessories Fairs in the Ballroom at the Subscription Rooms during the whole of 2008. The fairs offer a wonderful selection of affordable quality vintage clothes, textiles, jewellery, books, shoes, hats, bags and accessories from the 1800s to the 1980s, with Specialist sellers coming from the UK and Europe.



The first of the 2008 fairs will be held on Saturday January the 5th. For more information about the fairs, visit www.stroudvintage.com Opening times from 10am to 4pm.



A visit to Stroud on any of the fair days will offer you the chance to indulge yourself to the hilt; with a treasure trove of wonderful affordable vintage delights for any season. Stroud has a proud textile heritage with more than 100 cloth mills gracing the Five Valleys in its heyday. To this end, Stroud Vintage will be linking with the Stroudwater International Textile Festival during May 2008.



And don't forget - it doesn't get greener than Vintage. Vintage is the acceptable face of fashion - where unique pre-owned pieces leave just the lightest of carbon footprints behind.