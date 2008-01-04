Industrial Leaders Launches New Coatings and Paint Directory

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- IndustrialLeaders.com, publisher of the American Industrial Register announced today the launch of a new buying guide and directory designed to promote North American-based manufacturers and suppliers of industrial paint and coatings. According to the company, the publication focuses on promoting a broad range of paints, compounds, pigments, primers, surface finishing products, paint additives and coatings for industrial, metalworking, construction and various manufacturing applications.



The guide includes offerings from producers and distributors of paint fillers, coloring chemicals, colorants, magnetic pigments, organic pigments, stains, dyes, floor paint, factory floor coatings, acrylic paint, concrete floor paint, roofing coatings, steel plant paint, concrete fillers and compounds, asphalt coatings, powder coatings as well as paint for concrete, exterior and interior use and for painting all types of metals, rubber, plastic, vinyl and other products.



The new Paint and Coatings Directory is located at http://www.industrialleaders.com/listings/coatings_paint.html which includes listings from manufacturers, distributors and suppliers based primarily in the United States and Canada as well as Mexico and Latin American countries with new offerings added regularly. According to an Industrial Leaders spokesperson, the publication is utilized by users worldwide looking to buy quality American-made industrial and construction paint and coatings.



"We decided to publish a new Paints and Coatings Buying Guide because we understood the need for such a publication that helps engineers and other industrial and construction professionals find the most suitable surface finishing product for their specific application," says Conrad Bailey, Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com and Chief Editor of the new publication. He added, "Whether you need a certain type of industrial paint, powder coating, spray paint gun or any associated product, the guide has a wide variety to select from."



Recently Industrial Leaders released its new 'Industrial Web Awards' page at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/awards.html which the company plans to use as a resource to provide information on the most useful industrial related Web sites reviewed by its editors. According to Bailey, the page is designed to recognize some of the most informative, current and helpful resources on the Web for engineering, manufacturing and construction professionals.



About IndustrialLeaders.com

Industrial Leaders is an 'American Industrial Register' connecting buyers and suppliers of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery throughout North and South America with emphasis on Canada and the United States. Industrial Leaders is designed to promote American-made goods overseas, and thus, welcomes relevant suppliers in the region to add their company to the register free-of-charge at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com

