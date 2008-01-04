Heidi Aspinwall Offers IDX Broker Search Tools On Her EXIT Acclaim Realty Website

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of EXIT Acclaim Realty in Portland, Oregon to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. This new application enables them to connect their clients with a diverse array of property listings from the agent’s subscribed MLS, the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS).



IDX (Internet Data Exchange) is a program that allows participating real estate agents or brokers to provide the listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) on their website using the customizable IDX Broker search tools. Currently the standard for real estate professionals, this easy access to property information greatly simplifies the home search process. IDX Broker is being used by these realtors to display such search criteria as location, size, and additional options. They are also able to access traffic reporting tools, add-ons such as slideshows and various other features that will help make their websites personalized and practical.



Visitors to the site can save their searches create advanced searches; utilize a mortgage calculator, contact an agent, and sign up for email updates to be sent when new properties become available. Consumers won’t be able to tell that the search tools are hosted on IDX, Inc.’s server as they are seamlessly integrated to look just like the existing webpage.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

