Camping Gear Expert Starts Camping Gear 365 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Avid camping adventurer, Georgia Marshall, has joined with Neekam company to create the Camping Gear 365 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for the things you really want to read about, like dog camping gear, hard to find items such as compact lightweight camping gear, and more. This blog's mission is to provide information on the highest quality products, services and sales so that you can cross off everything on you camping gear checklist.



Georgia Marshall says, “Sure, you could wander around a huge department store for yours peering at packages and hard to reach items, or you could just go to this blog and get everything you need from the comfort of your home computer.”



This http://campinggear365.com blog seeks to provide a community where people can share camping gear reviews, as well as tell each other about the best camping gear stores and so much more!



Georgia Marshall says, "One of the most popular items we discuss is probably camping cooking gear. Even though people are enjoying the outdoors, they want a hot meal as a treat from the bags of beef jerky and bottled water they are probably used to. Camping does not have to mean skimping on good meals.”



She continues, "Another lesser known component of camping is camping gear that is homemade. You do not need to really spend a ton of money on store bought clothing. There is a wealth of information available on how to tailor, repair and enhance your gear. Homemade camping gear is unique and can be very personalized.”



And adds, “We will not only explore do it yourself methods to camping, we will also inform you about the best products from trusted brands such as Ozark Trail camping gear, Quest camping gear, and money saving brands, like Greatland camping gear.”



The http://www.camping365.com blog informs readers about the latest news on everything camping and outdoor related, which will include apparel, tools, shelters and so much more.



About Neekam

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches. To learn more go here: http://neekam.com

