Megaglobe Research Center Is Now Available

New York , NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Megaglobe Search Engine is on the rise. The company who is now a strong an active member of the Better Business Bureau has been working on eradicating invalid clicks since 2005, developping a new patent pending called "Pay Per Valid Click Technology".



In addition to its international search engine, Megaglobe Inc has developed a new research department in Atlanta. Small businesses and consultants are invited to submit their project.



Megaglobe Inc allows professional researchers and consultants to submit their ideas, projects and credentials for consideration. For each project that is accepted, Megaglobe will hire or contract the work to the qualified individuals or companies that have submitted the proposal.



To register, simply enter your contact information and details about a project or idea that you would like to work on:



http://www.megaglobe.com/researchCenter



For now, Megaglobe will only sponsor projects that are related to the specified industries:



Defense - Finance - Intelligence - Justice - Politics - Science - Security - Spatial - Technology.



About Megaglobe

Since its initial launch in July 2007, Megaglobe has already been listed as one of the top 100 search engines. Today, the search engine receives between 70,000 and 100,000 visitors per day.



In 2007, Megaglobe Inc has signed a deal with Paypal, Yedda (AOL) and the US Government. Megaglobe Publishers Program for webmasters should be available sometimes this year and will allow webmasters to generate income by referring customers to the search engine.



For interviews you can contact Megaglobe Press Center directly from the contact form the Megaglobe website.

