ParaCloud Released Version 1.0 of ParaCloud Modeler-A Generative Parametric-Modeling Application

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- ParaCloud started distribution of ParaCloud Modeler Version 1.0 following a one year beta testing with high profile architectural practices and academic institutes including: Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects, Skidmore Owings and Merrill LLP, AA School of Architecture, Cambridge University, UIC-Barcelona. The software is offered for purchase online, accompanied by the launch of a new support and training website at www.paraclouding.com.



ParaCloud Modeler is a low-cost software solution converting Microsoft Excel spreadsheets into a powerful parametric modeler that drives Rhino. ParaCloud offers a unique “Scripting without Scripting” approach making design computation approachable to all. ParaCloud Modeler powers Rhino with generative design capabilities for fabrication, construction and performance studies. Providing tools for behavior modeling, surfaces and ribs unfolding, parametric components population and performance driven design. ParaCloud offers additional integration with Bentley MicroStation V8/XM and generates DXF and Maya MEL output files.



The software introduce a fast and easy learning curve based on a new support website, www.paraclouding.com , offering video tutorials, case studies, forums and a user guide.



ParaCloud will host training events around the world, starting on the 28th of January in London. Future events will be held in New-York, Barcelona, Berlin and more. Online and on-site training workshops can be ordered on demand from ParaCloud.



Software Requirements:

- Microsoft Excel 2003/2007 running on Windows XP/Vista.

- Integration with Rhino 3.0 SR5b, Rhino 4.0, MicroStation V8 XM, Maya MEL output, DXF output.

