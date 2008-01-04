Education Advocate Starts Educational 365 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Education advocate, George Rushforth, has joined with Neekam company to create the Educational 365 Blog. This blog will act as a source for educational resources and more. This blog's mission is to provide information on optimizing education for your children or self.



George Rushforth says, “Educational technology has revolutionized the way we learn work and play. You can now find engaging children’s activities like video games that teach while the kid plays.”



This http://educational365.com blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding the ability to preserve educational choice and collect resources for sharing with the community. It will discuss things like toddler educational toys and much more.



George Rushforth says, "It’s about time someone put education first and discussed these topics for the public to engage in and add to. We are not limited in our exploration of education. We can also provide tips on where to find educational grants for educational research.”



He continues, "My primary goal is to connect people with the educational resources and information that they might have to look on many corners of the internet for otherwise. Educational technology is really taking off and we plan to focus on that as well."



And adds, "Let’s not forget the babies…Educational baby toys are so important to those early stages of your child’s development. This is just one of the interesting topics you can read about at this blog."



Mr. Rushforth says, "What pleases me most about this project with Neekam, is that I can finally connect people with the information that is so important to me. I plan to share links to educational websites so that everyone can benefit from my interest in educational activities."



The Educational 365 Blog informs readers about the latest news on educational psychology, educational software, toys and so much more!



About Neekam

