Laura Pursell Releases AC Masterpiece and Critical Acclaim Follows

Newbury Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Somewhere In This Room is a work of art put into motion with the angelic voice of Laura Pursell.Pursell is the latest hot Adult Contemporary artist, holding her own with the likes of LeAnn Rimes; Five for Fighting; Brooks and Dunn, Barry Manilow, Taylor Swift, and she was ahead of the popular Alicia Keyes. In the ACQB e-tracking charts, Laura continues to gather additional spins over the previous week with the cut "I'll Wait", off Somewhere In This Room.



This new and haunting themed CD is one of the fastest rising new collections of songs in the nation. Former movie producer and internet pioneer, Andrew Bonime, who produced such 70's classics as The Harrad Experiment, The Bell Jar and the cult classic C.H.U.D., provides the melodic compositions with lyrics by Laura Pursell. The CD frames out a story of love, passion, turmoil and salvation in each of the 12 tunes written for this collection.



Laura is no stranger to the music business as she is the daughter of Bill Pursell, famed Nashville composer and arranger and owner of the 1963 hit "Our Winter Love." After one listen to Somewhere In This Room it becomes obvious that music and a penchant for poignant lyricism runs through her blood.



What is most compelling about Somewhere In This Room is not only the sweet vocals of Laura but also the way different styles of musical expressions, sometimes several within one track, comes at you from all sides. You will hear cutting rock guitar licks followed by a jazz infused piano, anything that seems appropriate to the lyrics at any given moment, leaving you awaiting the next notes of spontaneity. This musical diversion and the heartfelt lyrics contained in these sessions offer originality and a substantially rewarding listening experience for the introspective listener in us all.



Visit the Laura Pursell or the Cloudshine Global Music for more information, updates, and other media related items regarding Laura and other artists currently on the label’s roster.

