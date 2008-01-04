Web Tools Guru Starts Web Tools 365 Blog

Phoenix,, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- Web Tools freak, Robert Scott, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Web Tools 365 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for web authoring tools such as web application tools for billing application and more. This blog's mission is to provide information on where to find the best web tools for your next project.



Robert Scott says, “There are tons of cool web tools available to enhance every part of your time online. With many free web development tools at your disposal, you can really beef up your next project.”



This blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding web 2.0 and the many new types of web tools and applications available to make your life easier. These range from web development and web design tools, to personal tools and web surveys.



"Web authoring tools can be intimidating. My blog will talk about the plethora of free web page tools available, like web search tools, online market research tools and more to satisfy your curiosity or refine your current web project.”



According to Mr. Scott the Blog deals not only with web development, but other tools that can make the average computer user’s life more interesting. You can use online market research tools to drive your next presentation at work, or use web survey tools to bug your friends and test their knowledge of anything at all."



News about web tools is getting exciting these days. With the rise of web 2.0, there is a veritable cornucopia of free web development tools that the less computer savvy users can utilize to create internet items.



The Web Tools 365 Blog informs readers about the latest news on the best applications and web search design and development tools to meet your goals.



About Neekam

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches.



