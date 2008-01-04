AOL Feature's Consumers in Its New TV Campaign

New Delhi, Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- AOL's India portal www.aol.in has featured a winner of the AOL BANO TV star contest in their new TV commercial. The lucky winner has been selected among thousands of entries for the BANO AOL STAR contest.



The BANO AOL STAR campaign invited consumers to give feed back on AOL's email service and get a chance to feature in their next TV commercial. . The campaign offered a platform to consumers to appear on national TV: all anyone needed to do was to give their views on AOL's email service and get lucky. The campaign was targeted at the 18-22 yr age group, who are avid net users.



AOL adopted a very transparent procedure to evaluate the feedback received and choose the lucky winner. Of the short listed entries, those who were willing to be filmed were invited for auditions and screen tests. The final winner ; Mr. Suryakant Chaterjee , a 26 year old media executive from New Delhi was chosen based on those criteria.



On this new initiative from AOL, Mr. Krish Seshadri, Head-Marketing AOL said "The approach adopted is very unique in itself, as our consumers have been made an integral part of the evolution. We want to ensure that we don't lose sight of our consumers and the way they perceive our product"



The commercial goes on air nationally from 21 December 2007.



