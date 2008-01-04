IDX Increases Its Coverage With the Addition of Bakersfield Multiple Listing Service

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announced today the addition of Bakersfield MLS (BKMLS) to its network of Multiple Listing Service affiliates. This addition allows the multitude of subscribing real estate professionals in the Bakersfield area to utilize the features offered by the IDX Broker search tools. Bakersfield MLS provides professionals with access to almost 3,000 homes and properties for sale that the realtor can then display through IDX Broker on their websites. This easy access to real estate helps create and retain consumers and simplifies the real estate process for all involved.



The Internet Data Exchange, or IDX, is the method of extracting information from the MLS and providing it for public consumption on a realtor’s website. IDX Broker performs this transfer function along with providing additional features that give professionals the power to initiate new customer relationships are lead management tools including customizable registration options, setting design preferences for MLS integration, detailed traffic reporting, and featured listings presentation. Consumers can take advantage of advanced search options, and by signing up for automatic email updates, they will stay informed when newly listed properties match their specified criteria.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

