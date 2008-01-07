Auto Parts Purveyor Starts Auto Parts 180 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- Auto Part buyer Linda Riggins, has joined with Neekam company to create the Auto Parts 180 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for body parts, as well as auto parts stores. It will bring you the latest news about places like NAPA auto parts stores, with other trusted names like BAP auto parts, and more. This blog's mission is to provide information on getting the most of your car with things available at places like pep boy auto parts.



Linda Riggins says, “This blog will highlight the best possible deals in auto parts and car repair accessories. You would be surprised at the amount of money you can save making simple repairs to your car by yourself. Not every repair maneuver requires a certified technician. You really do not need to pay for labor to replace your windshield wipers or something like a battery. Being smart about your car will save you a lot of time and trouble in the future.”



This http://autoparts180.com blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding auto parts stores and the many products that are available to improve your car.



Linda Riggins says, "Why search online and call many stores when you can just come to my blog and find information on the special ford auto parts you might need. Whether you need Nissan auto parts or auto parts for your Honda, we will have parts featured that will span many makers and car brands.”



She continues, "This blog is also for people who have an advanced understanding of auto parts. We will not talk down to a point where it becomes fluff. So whether you only buy from Kragen auto parts, or you are loyal to a certain auto parts store, we can help with any purchases you might need."



Ms. Riggins says, "My favorite thing about being able to create this blog is that I can connect people to knowledge that might be hard to find if they are not very knowledgeable about auto parts. The subject of discount auto parts is not a subject reserved for certified mechanics, everyone can learn from this blog. I hope that professional mechanics will add to this community and help hobby mechanics learn."



The Auto Parts 180 blog also informs readers about the latest news on auto body parts from the nation’s leading auto parts stores.



About Neekam

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches. To learn more go here: http://neekam.com

