Novastor Voted Into The Top 50 Vendors Of 2007

Simi Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- NovaStor, a leading provider of software for data availability and protection, has been ranked among the Top 50 Vendors of 2007 by the trade magazine Service Provider Weekly. According to the magazine NovaStor ranks as a leader in their field and scores highly in their consumers’ hearts. As one of the Top 50 Vendors in the service provider and web hosting industry NovaStor is placed in the same league with companies like McAfee or Cisco.



NovaStor enables service providers to enter into the Software as a Service (SaaS) space providing them the ability to launch an online backup service. Today, NovaStor’s NovaNet-WEB is one of the most advanced data protection solutions for Microsoft Windows users. The software combines sophisticated technology with great ease of use for ISPs as well as their customers. According to Service Provider Weekly, NovaNet-WEB speeds entry into the burgeoning online data backup market with distinct competitive advantages, such as greater account control, higher customer retention and extensive support. NovaStor’s solution allows providers to hit the market quickly with a proven recurring revenue generating solution.



NovaStor understands what it takes to excel in this competitive SaaS market.” says Mike Andrews, Managing Director and Executive VP Sales at NovaStor. “Our goal is to continuously introduce new and innovative products that position our partners to succeed both competitively and profitably.”



About NovaStor

NovaStor (http://www.novastor.com) is a leading, international provider of software solutions for data availability and protection. NovaStor provides software and services for the backup, restore and retention of business-critical data which together cover a wide application area -ranging from home, mobile users, SMB users, all the way through Enterprise users, globally. NovaStor's cost-effective solutions are platform- and hardware-independent and ensure that optimal technological and economical use is gained from the customer's existing and future IT environment.



NovaStor is headquartered in Switzerland (Rotkreuz), has offices in Germany (Hamburg) and the USA (Simi Valley), and is represented in numerous other countries through partnerships.


