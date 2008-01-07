Contact Lenses Fan Starts Contact Lens 180 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- Eye wear and contacts advocate, Wilma Wheeler, has partnered with Neekam company to create the Contact Lens 180 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and networking for special effect contact lenses, yellow cat theatrical contact lens, cheap contact lenses and more! Our blog site focuses on color contact lenses, novelty contact lenses and theatrical contact lenses.



"Before, contact lenses were produced from a material that restricted the flow of oxygen to the eye and often made blinking uncomfortable due to their small size, while the lenses might also fall out. Additionally, lack of oxygen to the eye was often a factor when a person contracted an eye infection. Today, however, contact lenses are produced from materials which allow oxygen to pass more freely to the eyes, allowing them to “breathe” comfortably. This allows today’s lenses to be larger in diameter, providing greater comfort and peripheral vision while reducing image distortion, which can be caused by some spectacles,” said Ms. Wheeler.



This http://contactlens180.com blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding costume contact lenses, mirrored contact lenses, glow in the dark contact lenses, scary contact lenses, special effects contact lenses and more!



“Contact lenses can now be whatever you want them to be. From scary to sexy, or cool to chic, the choice is now yours. Colored contacts can make your eyes more beautiful looking, or take it to the extreme with Crazy Lenses or Wild Eyes. Change your eye color.” she added.



The Contact Lenses 180 Blog Helps focus awareness on soft contact lenses, custom contact lenses, disposable contact lenses, free contact lenses, Naruto contact lenses, contact lenses free shipping, cosmetic contact lenses.



About Neekam

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches. To learn more go here: http://neekam.com

