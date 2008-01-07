Windsor Announce the Arrival of the 2008 Opel Antara in Ireland

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- The efficient diesel unit with diesel particulate filter gives the elegant crossover an acceleration time of twelve seconds from zero to 100 km/h, and a top speed of 174 km/h. Opel has designed the range to ensure that every aspect of the car increases the comfort, quality and functionality to the driver. The entire Opel Antara range features an electronically controlled electro-hydraulic differential which ensures optimal torque distribution between the front and rear axles in all situations.



The drivetrain is fully integrated in the ABS and ESP systems, enhancing vehicle control and active safety. To make the Antara even more attractive, Opel also enhanced its equipment: the Edition and Cosmo variants now both come with Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) as standard.



This innovative system ensures that dangerous swinging when towing a trailer (due to side wind or a sudden turning) is recognised quickly and reduced by electronic intervention.



The Antara Edition also now boasts a non-slip leather steering wheel and gear shift knob. The top Cosmo variant has heavily tinted heat-absorbing glazing in the rear. The Antara 3.2 V6 now comes with Automatic Levelling System (ALS) as standard, and the flat-folding front passenger seat is now a feature of the Edition and Cosmo packages.



The integrated carrier system Flex-Fix, familiar from the Corsa, is now also available for the Antara, making the Opel crossover even more versatile. The highly practical carrier system stows away almost invisibly into the rear bumper. Just like other intelligent Opel systems such as Flex7 or FlexSpace, Flex-Fix also provides complete on-board functionality. So no parts need to be mounted or dismounted, and nothing need be stored away.



