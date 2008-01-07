Rapid Recovery Provides Refrigerant Abatement at Former Fannie May Chocolate Factory

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- Rapid Recovery, a refrigerant recovery company servicing the continental United States, recently completed the second phase of a refrigerant recovery project at the former Fannie May Chocolate Factory. The West Loop Promenade will soon appear in the space formerly occupied by the Fannie May Chocolate Factory, warehouse and retail store in Chicago.



Rapid Recovery was originally called upon by Allied Mechanical in June of 2004 to remove the refrigerant from the process cooling systems prior to liquidation of the equipment. The time had now come to raze the buildings to make way for the new West Loop Promenade development.



Dave Geertz with Robinette Demolition contracted Rapid Recovery to recover the refrigerant from the remaining comfort air conditioners located throughout the buildings and rooftops. The three buildings utilized more than thirty medium sized comfort air conditioners. Paul Rhynard with Rapid Recovery said "The job went smooth, although it required a total of nine separate set ups in order for us to access all of the air conditioning units. Each job comes with its own challenges and we come with the knowledge, equipment and ability to conquer them."



In addition to providing the refrigerant abatement, Rapid Recovery also attached a numbered ID label to each recovered air conditioning unit that will be tracked along with the work order. Rapid Recovery provided the necessary EPA documentation that is required when recovering refrigerants.



About Rapid Recovery

Rapid Recovery offers refrigerant recovery and abatement nationwide through its franchise network. Their customer base includes refrigeration and air conditioning contractors, refrigeration wholesale distributors, demolition contractors, DOD, landfill administrators and in-house service departments. They provide on-site refrigerant recovery solutions, including job-site refrigerant recovery, recovery cylinder service, and refrigerant disposal and documentation services.

