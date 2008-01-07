Illustrated Properties Display Real Estate Accurately With IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announced today that Debbie Shattow of The Shattow Group has chosen to provide her customers with the ability to utilize the features of Palm Beach Regional (RMLS-FL) using the search application, IDX Broker. With this addition to Shattow’s website, the realtors will have the ability to connect their customers with thousands of property listings from the Palm Beach area MLS database by displaying the IDX/MLS data feed on their personal computers.



IDX Broker serves to transmit information extracted from the RMLS-FL for display on Debbi Shattow’s website. In addition to providing access to this valuable property information, IDX Broker users benefit from other utilities designed to reduce workload as well as encourage and promote site visitation, lead generation, and increased rates of client retention. IDX clients have access to lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting, and options for customizing the integration of RMLS information on their site, along with the presentation of featured listings, agent rosters, and search options.



Consumers will benefit from the user friendly tools allowing them to search with ease the MLS data. By signing up for automatic email updates from Shattow’s website, consumers and prospective customers can stay informed on newly listed properties that match their specified criteria. Some of the benefits to Debbi Shattow’s agents include:



• Generate New Buyer Leads

• Advanced MLS Search Tools

• Automatic Listing Updates

• Automatic Email Updates

• Automatic Featured Listings Updates

• Detailed Traffic Reporting

• Advanced Lead Generation Tools

• Interactive Customer Login Area

• Custom Integration with Existing Website



About Debbi Shattow

“With my expert knowledge of the local Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Jupiter & Juno Beach real estate market, I know how to help you with your unique needs and protect your best interests through every aspect of a real estate transaction. The Internet is a great place to find information. Coupled with the in-depth local knowledge and personalized service of a local Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Jupiter & Juno Beach real estate professional, The Shattow Group provides renters, home buyers & sellers as well as the savvy investor the most personal attention and best service available.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

