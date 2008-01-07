Pacific Media Predicts 15.6% Price Drop for Flat Panel HDTVs in 2008

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for flat panel televisions and business displays worldwide are expected to reach 113 million units in 2007. Their quarterly Worldwide Flat Panel Display Forecast predicts this 41% increase over the estimated 80 million units for 2007.



“At this time last year, manufacturers were hoping that 2007 would bring some stability to flat panel HDTV pricing,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President with Pacific Media Associates. “We estimate that the overall average street price declined 14.7% in 2007. The overall drop is smaller than for some individual market segments, however, as consumers have moved to larger screen sizes and 1080p resolution sets. These have higher price tags than the models favored in 2006, which has helped keep the average street price higher.”



“The growth in the flat panel display market is beginning to slow down, “according to Abowd. “We estimate that 2007 unit sales grew 86% over the 2006 numbers, and 2006 was 89% higher than 2005. The projected 41% unit growth for 2008 is still a healthy increase, but significantly less than the growth we saw in 2006 and 2007.”



The overall street price is predicted to drop another 15.6% in 2008. Coupled with the slower growth in sales, manufacturers will be competing for their share of less than a 19% increase in total revenues worldwide.



About Pacific Media Associates

