Niche Targeted Advertising Service Caters to Advertisers With Gaming Related Products and Services

Bernie, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- The GamerClix advertising network came to be in October of this year, officially opening its doors to advertisers in December. This website is offering a service unlike any other advertising network on the Internet today, as it has been designed specifically to target gaming relating advertising.



Most advertising networks are broad in nature, meaning that a broad variety of different advertisements will be shown on a myriad of different websites. The faces behind the GamerClix advertising network decided to focus their attention only on a single, specific audience meaning that the ads shown on the network, and the websites that they are shown on are all geared toward gaming.



By showing gaming related advertising only on high-quality gaming related websites, GamerClix can guarantee better advertising results to those who use the network. By catering specifically to gaming culture, GamerClix is targeting the right audience with the right ads, and on the right websites at the same time.



"This should provide a better experience for advertisers that are selling game related products, services, or want to gain more traffic to other types of gaming-related websites." Said Clayton Harris, one of the faces behind this innovative new advertising network. "Advertisers are usually trying to target a certain demographic or type of person. We provide the perfect opportunity for anyone to advertise directly to gamers on sites that they actually visit frequently."



In order to kick things off right, GamerClix is offering a first deposit requirement of only $10, and the commission rate for publishers will be 85% for a limited time.



GamerClix is providing a true advertising solution for a largely untapped marketplace by providing advertisers and publishers to target gaming related websites, and gamers specifically. For more information about the Gamerclix advertising network, contact info@gamerclix.com or pay a visit to http://www.gamerclix.com.

