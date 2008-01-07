Ellen Dunbar Raises the Roof at the World Bank and Zanzibar With the Hottest Global Fashion Trends

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- The waterfront was all class and culture last Saturday as sassy models from several countries ripped the runway in a special sneak preview of Mokoli's summer collection at Zanzibar. The audience was entertained in a contagious performance by hip-hop queen Madarocka, who stormed the stage with Fulani Twins and brought her crowd to its feet with her song, Africa Love. This performance came two weeks after Mokoli designs were displayed at the World Bank's Annual Global Showcase.



"For the Diaspora, With Love," sponsored by Zanzibar, Kololo Productions and the Miss Africa International Pageant, "was a cultural showcase," stated organizer Raymond Paris of Kololo Productions. J. Hanson Christian, founder of Zanzibar, couldn't agree more. "We continue to enjoy a longstanding relationship with the Miss Africa International pageant, a pillar of culture and social responsibility in the community," he chimes in. The official media sponsor was Live Afrique.



A unique blend of elegance and practicality highlights Mokoli's creations, where haute couture meets tradition. With the modern sophisticate in mind, the designs cater to everyone from the stylish executive to the modern bride wanting an ethnic flair incorporated into her fantasy wedding gown.



"Mokoli" is none other than Ellen Dunbar, executive producer of the Miss Africa® pageant and CEO of Mokoli, Inc. Widely featured at fundraisers and fashion shows, Mokoli designs are set aside from the rest. In its Africa Showcase, the World Bank featured "Africa, Rich & Beautiful," Mokoli's signature line of costumes which highlights Africa's trade potential using diamond, gold, timber, iron ore, rubber and other resources that have fueled years of civil war in Africa, including her own country Liberia! This appearance subsequently led to an invitation to represent Africa in the World Bank's annual Global Showcase, where she raised the roof and was highly commended by the bank's president, Robert B. Zoellick. The designs were also featured at Liberia's 160th independence celebration with former BET owner Bob Johnson as guest of honor.



A doyenne of international diplomatic circles, Dunbar keeps very busy in Washington, D.C. where she resides with her two sons, runs a consulting firm and helps raise funds for charities. She has authored many essays, poems, short stories. She speaks regularly on beauty, fashion and the challenges of the African woman of contemporary times.



Inspiring the many African young women whom she mentors, Dunbar is a true humanitarian at heart. She has sent educational materials to Benin and Liberia, supported orphans in Ethiopia, raised funds with the World Bank for hunger victims in Niger and donated to a project for female prisoners in Senegal.



Current projects include a fundraiser for the market women of Liberia and co-writing a screenplay with South African actress Fatima Abdool. Mokoli's favorite projects are those that enhance independence and self-esteem in African women. Her humanitarian efforts are focused on health, education and the environment. Organizations seeking collaboration may contact Natacha Sainval or Giselle Diomi at missafricaintl@aol.com.

