From its purchase from Imperial Russia in 1867 to the gold rushes of the early 20th century, from its road to statehood after World War II, to the oil boom of the 1970s, Alaska reflects a progressive and hearty spirit, with rich multiple cultures that are the foundations of the state's present-day prosperity and allure.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Dermot Cole, Historic Photos of Alaska rediscovers the 49th state’s fascinating past through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Alaska State Library; Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center; the Rasmuson Library; the University of Alaska-Anchorage; University of Alaska-Anchorage Consortium Library; University of Alaska-Fairbanks; and the Library of Congress, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From its numerous wildlife reserves to its booming cities, from dog-sledding to the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, from Fairbanks to Ketchikan, Alaska shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“I find that learning history is a great way to gain an understanding of the present,” says Cole. “I hope this book serves as a reminder of Alaska’s heritage during its 50th anniversary of statehood celebration that continues through 2009; Alaska’s culture and history is important and worth preserving and knowing.”



Historic Photos of Alaska is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Alaska

By: Dermot Cole

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-424-8

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

