In The Woods Tees Off With Two PGA Golfers

Battleboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- In The Woods, one of the nation’s top companies providing custom, yet affordable log home packages to consumers across the U.S. and abroad, today announced the official sponsorship and support of two of the PGA scene’s newest golf talents, Troy Matteson and Brett Wetterich. While Matteson will sport the In The Woods logo on his shirt, Wetterich will feature the logo on his gold bag at PGA TOUR events.



"We are very excited to be sponsoring Troy and Brett on the PGA TOUR as this will help to build brand recognition for In The Woods while strengthening relationships with customers who cherish the game of golf," said In The Woods President and CEO John Barth. "Both Troy and Brett’s ability on the golf course and excellent track records since the beginning of their membership on the PGA TOUR proves that they are up-and-coming key players with high potential for success. We are incredibly happy with our decision to sponsor these two young golfers and the company wishes Troy and Brett the best in their upcoming tournaments," Barth added.



Since 1982, In The Woods has been building beautiful, durable and energy-efficient, hand-crafted custom log homes that accommodate the unique lifestyle and tastes of each individual customer….even Troy and Brett. Upon teaming up with Wetterich and Matteson, In The Woods began designing building log homes for each golfer.



In The Woods’ Planning Specialists helped Troy develop plans for his custom log home set to be erected in early 2008 on his property in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Brett is currently at the drawing board with In The Woods’ Planning Specialists, putting plans together for his “hidden retreat” in Ohio.



Matteson, considered one of the best young American players on tour, turned pro in 2003 after graduating from Georgia Tech and has experienced much success as a rookie on the TOUR. In 2006 he was nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, placed T8 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, T6 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro, T2 at the FUNAI Classic and was the winner of the Frys.com Open in Las Vegas. Since the beginning of the 2007 season, Matteson placed T11 at the prestigious Mercedes Benz Championship and T3 at John Deere Classic & AT&T Classic and is currently ranked 48th.



Member of the PGA Tour in 2000-2002, 2005-2007 and the Nationwide Tour in 2003-2004, Wetterich, 34, has remained a key competitor throughout his career. Since his return to the PGA TOUR in 2005, Wetterich has earned four Top 10 finishes including 2nd at the Memorial Tournament and 4th at Zurich Classic in 2006. Wetterich also has Three Top 10 finishes including a runner-up finish to Tiger Woods at the WGC-CA Championship in 2007. Wetterich was also ranked 3rd in driving distance on the PGA Tour in 2005 and was winner of EDS Bryon Nelson Championship and a member of the Ryder Cup Team in 2006.



About In The Woods:

In The Woods, “The Natural Log Home Choice,” has been producing quality log home packages since 1982 for customers in both the USA and abroad. As an industry leader, In The Woods has acquired a 94% customer satisfaction rating and to date, they have sold over 5,000 log homes. They have sales centers in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and New York. Formerly recognized as AmerLink, Ltd., In The Woods is one of the nation’s leading providers of log home packages for the residential and commercial markets. In The Woods is headquartered right outside of Rocky Mount in Battleboro, NC. For more information, please visit: http://www.inthewoods.com.

