ControlScan Certifies www.biggameproshop.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Umatilla, FL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2008 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Big Game Pro Shop (http://www.biggameproshop.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Big Game Pro Shop’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Big Game Pro Shop to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Big Game Pro Shop with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Biggameproshop.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Biggameproshop.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Big Game Pro Shop (http://www.biggameproshop.com)

Big Game Pro Shop has a full line of archery, camo, treestands, food plot seed, food plot equipment, and other hunting and outdoor accessories. Big Game Pro Shop is a Bad Boy Buggy dealer. We offer more than just a good price, we strive to offer the best service and products in the hunting industry. Check us out at www.BigGameProShop.com.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.