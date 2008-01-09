Cookie Cutter Girl Wins Best Female Solo Artist Honors in International Music Awards Song Contest

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- Cookie Cutter Girl is awarded "Honorable Mention" as the "Best Female Solo Artist in the USA" in the "International Music Awards" song contest. A 21st century Pop Superhero interviewed in "Junior's Cave" this month, CCG is "freeing women from the mold in which society holds them captive" at CookieCutterGirl.com. Read her interview at: http://www.juniorscave.com/ccg.html. CCG performed over 150 concerts last year, is on the 2007 COVER of the "Indie Bible," and is currently soaring high on her 28th Compilation CD, most of which were released over the past 18 months. View Cookie Cutter Girl's entire discography at http://www.CookieCuttergirl.com



This Indie Girl Power Icon is making the majors listen up and take notice without ever hiring a publicist or promoter. Cookie Cutter Girl was reviewed in Rolling Stone magazine, who called her "Nashville's Version of Fiona Apple." CCG was featured in the "A&R" & "Film/TV" sections of Music Connection magazine, and has been in dozens more. Go to the "Press Kit" page of CookieCutterGirl.com for a full list of CCG appearances and discover your own Inner Superhero!



The "International Music Awards" Song Contest had 1000's of entries representing some of the best International songwriters and Lynn JULIAN aKa Cookie Cutter Girl's song, "Get the Picture," won "Honorable Mention" as the "Best Female Solo Artist in the USA." The selection process was done by voting on songs from 29 countries. “Lynn JULIAN received a large number of votes singling the songwriter out for a "Special Mention" by the producers.” revealed contest host, MusicAid.org. (http://www.musicaid.org/awards.htm)



Who wouldn't want a Pop Superhero to promote them? This is the thought that lead Cookie Cutter Girl to lend her obvious skills to "Power of Pink Promotion," the newest branch of CookieCutterGirl.com. Lynn "JULIAN" AKA Cookie Cutter Girl recently developed "Power of Pink Promotion" to help Indie artists, like herself, get the recognition they deserve from the music industry. Knowing that Indie musicians are on a tight budget, her promotional packages start at a highly affordable $10 for Indie artists. For a full list of promotional opportunities, go to http://PowerofPink.com



Cookie Cutter Girl's, self-titled Girl Power Pop CD received airplay on 500+ TV & radio stations Internationally. Most recently, CCG has invaded the Japanese market via distribution in Japan. Find CCG in Japanese at: www.musicforte.com/japan/lynnjulian. CCG is honored to have her music added to 28 different compilation CDs, most of which were released over the past year. Go to the "Press Kit" page of CookieCutterGirl.com for a discography with a link to each CD. Are you a 'cookie cutter' girl, or did you break the mold? Find out today when you sign up to win a free CD, or maybe even a night out with Cookie Cutter Girl at: http://www.CookieCutterGirl.com.

