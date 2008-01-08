PC Tune-Ups Boost Sluggish Vista Performance

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2008 -- You can thank Windows Vista, notorious for its drag on computer resources. Add to this the usual problems of hard drive clutter, registry errors, driver conflicts, and fragmentation, all of which lead to system slowdowns and crashes, and in very short order a new computer may seem to be its very last legs.



PC tune-up has been a hot topic, and major players like Dell and HP are gearing up in the market.



The title of world's best-selling PC tune-up software, however, goes to System Mechanic (http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/std), a comprehensive performance program developed by iolo technologies. System Mechanic automatically fixes drive and registry errors, organizes the registry and system files in pre-OS, defragments computer drives and memory, and eliminates junk files to improve PC performance and stability.



The latest version of the software includes an improved disk defragmentation tool, which performs up to thirty times faster than Windows defragmenter. The software runs on 32-bit versions of Windows Vista, XP, and 2000.



On January 7, 2008, iolo will demonstrate System Mechanic’s improved usability and tools at CES ShowStoppers in Las Vegas. Reaction from critics and beta-testers has been enthusiastic: this new version represents a major advance, both for computer experts looking to customize their PCs, and for novices who need an easy way to keep their PCs performing at peak levels.



ABOUT IOLO TECHNOLOGIES

iolo technologies is a privately held software firm based in Los Angeles, California. The company's PC tune-up products have won multiple awards for quality and innovation, and are recognized worldwide for the comprehensive system care they offer to computers. iolo products can be ordered directly from www.iolo.com, and are also available in over 14,500 retail outlets, from all major e-tailers, by mail order, and from a wide range of international distributors and resellers.

