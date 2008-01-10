BMC Capital Provides $1.3M Loan for Ninth Street Apartments in Atlanta, GA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2008 -- BMC Capital announced on January 7, 2008, that it originated a $1,350,000 loan for the refinance of Ninth Street Apartments, a 20-unit multifamily apartment complex located at 282-286 Ninth Street.



“We were able to arrange a cash-out refinance on a 5-year fixed rate with a 70% loan-to-value and amortized over 30-years,” says Sheree Berk & Keelee Peterson, Vice Presidents at BMC Capital’s Atlanta office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2008.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

