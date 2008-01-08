Frieda’s Cooks up a Partnership for Foodservice Innovation

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2008 -- Frieda's Specialty Produce Company has been wowing chefs for decades with products perfect for foodservice professionals. From the introduction of the shallot in 1962, to Habanero peppers and Sugar Cane Swizzle Sticks in the 1990’s, to recent exclusives like the Colored Soy Sushi Wraps and Pre-Peeled fresh coconuts, Frieda’s products have made a splash in the foodservice industry. Now, to keep up with the growing demand for their wow factor, Frieda’s is please to announce a new partnership with Fresh Connect, LLC, a sales marketing organization that specializes in providing the foodservice industry with innovative produce ideas and solutions. Fresh Connect will now represent Frieda's product portfolio to foodservice professionals across the country.



“Our new relationship with Fresh Connect will further allow Frieda’s to bring the same innovation leadership to the food service industry that we have provided to the retail trade for 46 years,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President. “What will be the next Kiwifruit? Ask Frieda’s.”



Fresh Connect’s unique blend of experience and passion allows them to directly connect the fresh produce industry to foodservice marketing channels. In promoting the Frieda brand, Fresh Connect will service strategic U.S. geographic regions. The expanded sales force will add support on a regional and national basis calling on chains and distributors.



“Our association with Frieda’s is strategically on target with our philosophy of only taking on clients that are best in class,” said Andy Siegel, President of Fresh Connect. “We strive to provide end users with innovative products and world class ideas, which result in growing (restaurant) sales.”



The Fresh Connect team dedicates themselves to meeting challenges and presenting new growth opportunities for their clients. Other Fresh Connect clients include: Gill’s Onions, Prima Bella Farms, Chiquita Bananas/Fresh Express, and Herbal Gardens.



With the addition of the Fresh Connect team, Frieda’s expands its foodservice support that already includes an extensive food safety program, direct and consistent sources of supply and numerous in-house services including consolidation, air-freight, drop shipping and 24-hour rush programs. Along with the logistical benefits, Frieda’s can provide restaurant and distributor clients with the ability to be ahead of trends and having the most innovative menu ideas.



Frieda’s also offers chefs and distributors a bi weekly newsletter. Frieda’s Crop Connection features new and up and coming products, seasonal opportunities, market conditions, and crop updates. Frieda’s Crop Connection provides all produce decision makers with timely information and can be obtained by emailing a request to mail@friedas.com.



“Frieda’s believes that the restaurant industry is about innovation and the ability to consistently deliver unique items to keep customers coming back,” said Caplan. “Our alliance with Fresh Connect offers the trade an aggressive and reliable source for specialty ingredients, signature items to be developed into a main dish, and the consistency of source for keeping menus fresh and diners enthused.”



Frieda’s mission of being “Original. Reliable. Inventive.” is perfectly aligned with the priorities of the food service industry. Now, with Fresh Connect’s support and extensive industry knowledge, Frieda’s will continue to develop and discover new products to ensure that the foodservice industry is on the cutting edge of creativity.



About Fresh Connect

Fresh Connect was formed in early 2005 to provide targeted sales and marketing solutions to foodservice marketing channels on behalf of the grower-shipper community. Fresh Connect is supported by a staff of regional representatives who work closely with accounts and offer a variety of services such as food show support as well as key account presentations, product menu development at all levels and development of collateral materials.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Sugar Snap Peas, Cherimoyas, Passion Fruit and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



