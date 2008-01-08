Spokane’s Premier Real Estate Firm Adds IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Brian Main with Village International in Spokane, Washington to its network of professionals in the real estate industry using its primary software application, IDX Broker. This new addition enables him to connect his clients with thousands of property listings from the Spokane Association of Realtors MLS (SARMLS) while providing him with a variety of customizable features designed to enhance his business’ productivity.



IDX, or internet data exchange, is the method of extracting information from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and displaying it on the realtor’s website. IDX Broker performs this function by automatically transferring the data for public view. The IDX Broker application is seamlessly integrated within the format of Village International’s web pages, and offers many options for customized integration, customized branding, featured listings slideshows, and quick searches. Additionally, lead management tools and traffic reporting give Brian Main the power to initiate valuable relationships with consumers and potential leads.



In using the services provided on Main’s website, consumers are able to perform advanced searches with the option of saving search criteria and properties that they are interested in for later view. Also, the option of signing up for automatic email updates keeps consumers informed when newly listed properties match their specified criteria, giving them an edge in the highly competitive real estate market.



About Brian Main

Brain Main is the principal partner of Village IG. Village IG specializes in unique residential and condominium developments. They believe in contributing to urban renewal in the Spokane area and accommodating projects that highlight the essence of Spokane’s progress into the future.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

