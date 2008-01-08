Rapid Recovery Assists Raley’s Supermarkets With Refrigerant Retrofits

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2008 -- Rapid Recovery, a refrigerant recovery company servicing the continental United States, has been providing refrigerant recovery to Raley’s Supermarkets for their ongoing refrigerant retrofits over the past two years.



Since the late spring of 2005, Raley’s has trusted Rapid Recovery to perform the refrigerant recovery on their retrofit projects. The approximately two dozen stores involved so far have been located throughout the Bay Area, California Central Valley, Sacramento and Nevada. In all cases, Rapid Recovery’s ability to remove the refrigerant properly and quickly has enabled Raley’s to complete the retrofit process hours faster than more traditional recovery methods or services.



Typically these projects take place at night while the stores are closed to minimize disruption in regular business operations; all of the refrigeration systems are retrofitted that same night. Occasionally, the work is spread over two separate nights with essentially half of the refrigeration systems being retrofitted with alternative refrigerant each night. Raley’s, in retrofitting to more environmentally friendly refrigerants, shows corporate stewardship. In utilizing Rapid Recovery’s services, Raley’s is receiving all of the necessary EPA documentation regarding the refrigerant being recovered, saving time, and ensuring that the refrigerant recovery portion of the work is being done at the highest standard. “It is wonderful to work along side Raley’s throughout this retrofit process,” said Matt Jahn of Rapid Recovery. “We look forward to providing them with the utmost in refrigerant recovery services on all of their upcoming projects.”



About Rapid Recovery

Rapid Recovery offers refrigerant recovery and abatement nationwide through its franchise network. Their customer base includes refrigeration and air conditioning contractors, refrigeration wholesale distributors, demolition contractors, DOD, landfill administrators and in-house service departments. They provide on-site refrigerant recovery solutions, including job-site refrigerant recovery, recovery cylinder service, and refrigerant disposal and documentation services.

