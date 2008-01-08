QAQCCrossing, the Site Dedicated Exclusively to Quality Assurance and Quality Control Professionals, Launches with More Than 6,800 Jobs

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2008 -- Quality assurance and quality control professionals are keenly aware of the importance of quality; after all, their job is to ensure it! Understandably then, finding a top-quality job board in order to take the next step in one’s career is vital. Fortunately, the search has ended. QAQCCrossing, dedicated exclusively to quality assurance and quality control professionals, has launched and now provides access to the largest collection of quality assurance and quality control job listings in the world.



QAQCCrossing employs a staff of hundreds of experienced researchers who constantly monitor the hiring needs of more than 250,000 employer websites, job boards, and trade organization websites to provide users access to every available quality assurance and quality control job listing. The company’s programmers are also continuously adding domains to QAQCCrossing’s job-tracking system to ensure that every time a job search is conducted, new job listings -- that haven’t been seen before -- are available. More importantly, because every job is either a quality assurance or quality control position, job seekers can enjoy faster, more streamlined job-search experiences.



“Every professional, regardless of industry, should have the ability to enjoy the ease and effectiveness of searching for a job on a website that caters to them,” said CEO A. Harrison Barnes. “And with the continual expansion of our Crossing sites, I hope to continue to open more doors for professionals in more specific career fields, just as we have for quality assurance and quality control professionals with the launch of QAQCCrossing.”



This groundbreaking website is affiliated with EmploymentCrossing, the main hub for a growing family of industry-specific job-search sites that launched on April 9, 2007. Currently, job seekers can visit EmploymentCrossing to sign up for QAQCCrossing’s services.



EmploymentCrossing, which features more than 30 industry-specific career websites and job boards with massive and ever-expanding collections of jobs, is quickly becoming a job-seeking staple in many professionals’ careers.



The development of the Crossing employment sites has been inspired by the success of LawCrossing, which features the largest collection of active legal jobs in the world, including more than 80,000 positions at top law firms, corporations, public interest organizations, and government offices throughout the U.S. Since its launch in July 2003, LawCrossing has become the world's largest legal career-placement website. The company is another brainchild of Barnes, who also founded the hugely successful parent company of the Crossing employment sites, Juriscape, in 2000.



About EmploymentCrossing

EmploymentCrossing is an affiliate of Juriscape. Established in 2000, Juriscape has been helping job seekers find employment for more than seven years. Today, Juriscape has grown into an international, multimillion-dollar affiliation of more than 15 profitable companies and 300 enthusiastic employees.

