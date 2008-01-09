Vintage Fashion,Textile & Accessories Fair with a Valentines Day Theme

Stroud, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- Stroud Vintage is hosting another fabulous Vintage Fashion, Textile & Accessories Fair, but this time with a Valentines Day Theme. The Fair will be held in the Ballroom at the Stroud Subscription Rooms on Saturday February the 2nd, 2008. The Fair offers a wonderful selection of affordable quality vintage clothes, textiles, jewellery, books, shoes, hats, bags and accessories from the 1800s to the 1980s, with Specialist sellers coming from all over the UK and Europe.



This will be the perfect opportunity to pick up something wonderful for Valentines Day, whether to give to someone special or to glam yourself up for the most romantic day of the year. 2008 is a leap year, so if you have a question to ask of ANYONE - now's your chance! Entry £3 (Students £2.50)



For more information about visiting or booking a stand at the fairs, visit http://www.stroudvintage.com or email: xandpart@aol.com



Opening times from 10am to 4pm.



A visit to Stroud on any of the fair days will offer you the chance to indulge yourself to the hilt; with a treasure trove of wonderful affordable vintage delights for any season. Stroud has a proud textile heritage with more than 100 cloth mills gracing the Five Valleys in its heyday. To this end, Stroud Vintage will be linking with the Stroudwater International Textile Festival during May 2008.



And don’t forget it doesn’t get greener than Vintage. Vintage is the acceptable face of fashion where unique pre-owned pieces leave just the lightest of carbon footprints behind. Photos copyright The Sand Partnership.

