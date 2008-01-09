A Sensation Beyond Desire...Capricho

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- When considering a second home or vacation destination, today’s affluent buyer has a wealth of options. Playa Mujeres Resort, the 500-acre parcel on the Mexican Caribbean, offers all the necessary ingredients to become the new prime destination for the luxury seeking crowd.



Capricho’s magnificent beachfront location, breathtaking surroundings, championship Greg Norman golf courses, access to the second largest coral reef in the world and beautiful array of wild flora and fauna, make this innovative project one of the most sought after developments in Mexico.



Capricho will stand out from neighboring projects by creating the smallest footprint possible on the land; 70% of the property will remain undeveloped, covered only by landscaping, flowers, and water features. Additionally, the development will be truly low-density, as no building will stand taller than five stories. The projects design will showcase a modern Mayan aesthetic that will feature top of the line interiors from renowned interior designers Looney & Associates.



Says Looney Principal John Nelson, “It will have a very relaxed, stress-free private villa feel that residents and visitors alike can enjoy surrounded by unique beaches with white sands.” The combination of colors, natural mats, and many other complementary elements will reflect throughout the property. The 16-room boutique hotel will feature distinctive designs including an open-air lobby with a bubbling fountain and a spiral staircase with green glass mosaic.



Capricho will house a total of 220 two, three and four bedroom residential units ranging from 2,200 to 4,500 square feet, 4 penthouse suites at 6,500 square feet including large outdoor terraces, and 16 hotel suites each at each at 1,600 square feet. All units will feature unique outdoor spaces including plunge pools, rooftop terraces, or gardens with fire pits. The constant sensation of being in contact with nature will flow throughout the generous landscapes between the buildings.



The property will be sub-divided into small communities with just a handful of residences per area, resulting in a true neighborhood lifestyle. Capricho will also feature several pools, underground parking at each structure, a convenience store and ocean-front grill, a gourmet restaurant, and a private beach club with top of the line gym and spa.



Playa Mujeres Resort is quickly becoming a top destination for vacationers, baby boomers and active second home buyers who seek a beautiful, relaxing but active environment with exclusive amenities. The Greg Norman golf courses ensure top-play as well as breathtaking views while access to the first mega-yacht marina in the region is sure to attract fisherman and boat lovers worldwide. Capricho’s ideal distance just minutes from Cancun’s International Airport, as well as its proximity to an exciting downtown area, makes this property a perfect getaway destination all year around.For more information, please visit: http://www.Caprichoresidences.com

