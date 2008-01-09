Towsearch.Com Offers More Detailed Search Capabilities For Trucking Fleet Managers

Keller, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- These updates include search capability for extra heavy duty towing and incident management. In addition, towPartners reports that over 1,000 members have opted-in to provide a 10% discount to first time customers using the towSearch service.



towPartners has the most powerful network in the towing and road service industries with well over 30,000 members and more than 20,000 of these members listed on towSearch. The powerful towPartners database is updated by the members regularly to include new equipment offerings and capabilities information. Thousands of these updates are made every month. This provides towPartners with the most accurate data available regarding the capabilities of the towing and recovery industry nationwide



"We are happy to provide these updates to towSearch in response to feedback from the users of the system as well as from our members," stated Jeffrey Godwin, Vice President of towPartners. "We continue to strive to deliver a comprehensive listing of the best towing service providers to the motoring public while assisting our members improvingtheir businesses as we work for the industry."



The towSearch tool is currently averaging hundreds of searches per day by motorists and others needing to find automotive service providers. The towSearch directory of companies is a free tool searchable by fleet managers, the general public, automotive repair facilities and anyone needing road services. towSearch works from any internet connection or internet enabled cell phone.



towSearch now includes search capability for the following services and more:



. Light Duty Towing,

. Medium Duty Towing,

. Heavy Duty Towing

. Extra Heavy Duty Towing,

. Incident Management,

. Motorcycle Towing,

. Battery Boost / Jump Start,

. Tire Change,

. Fuel and Gas Delivery,

. Heavy Duty Truck Repair,

. Lowboy Service,



towSearch is a free tool from towPartners. From vehicle towing to roadside service, http://www.towsearch.com can help you search for the best providers anywhere in the United States. Please let us know about your experiences with our site at towSearch@towpartners.com.



About towPartners

towPartners is a division of towXchange, Inc. and is the leading providerof benefits to the towing and recovery industry. towPartners improves vendor relationships and the bottom line at towing and road service providers nationwide. The towPartners program provides better pricingand quality service to towing and road service companies of all sizes as well as to those employed in the industry. The towPartners programcurrently has over 36,000 towing company members. To learn more about towPartners, visit http://www.towpartners.com.

