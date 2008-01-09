Billion Impossible - Can You Achieve The American Dream?

Ongar, Essex UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- Americans get behind their people, their dreams and their aspirations. So does every American Dream of becoming a Millionaire of even a Billionaire? If you are the type of American who can network and make friends and have a passion for business, then you could become the next American Billionaire and achieve the “American Dream”



A UK based company called Million Impossible PLC has plans to replicate their UK web site in the USA. The recently formed UK based PLC intends to take their Million Impossible business model to the USA and help Entrepreneurs and business take their ideas and actions from “Dreams to Reality”.



Million Impossible is quickly becoming “The UK’s Ultimate Entrepreneurs Playground” after launching on the UK market in November 2007. The concept behind Million Impossible originated after 6 business people decided that by uniting together they could become a much stronger unit with a greater buying power and a potential not just to cut business costs but more importantly increase business sales and revenue generation.



The UK version of the business model combines business networking with free advertising and a “Dragons Den” type scenario for businesses that require seed capital or business funding. Million Impossible members also offer online advice and support through their members exclusive Entrepreneur Forums and can chat 24 hours a day via the Million Impossible instant messenger and email service.



The UK site already has around 200 united Entrepreneurs with over 2000 years of business experience. Million Impossible has expected growth levels from period 2 2008 of 500 Entrepreneurs joining per month. Million Impossible UK is not just limited to business people and Entrepreneurs, the business also welcomes retired individuals and students.



The Million Impossible UK web site is called http://www.millionimpossible.com and the expected smash hit version to be launched in the US later this year is called Billion Impossible www.billionimpossible.com.



Two heads are better than one and 10 heads are better than 2 and 1000 heads are better than 100 and by uniting Entrepreneurs together, within, potentially the World’s Largest Entrepreneur Website more Entrepreneurs will reach their desired goals more quickly and safely.



All joining members of Billion Impossible USA will be offered FREE nationwide advertising to all members and all USA joining members will also be offered shares in the Million Impossible’s new US Incorporated company Billion Impossible from day one.



Million Impossible PLC’s Board of Directors are currently in talks with a number of successful American Business Entrepreneurs who have shown an interest in the UK business Model. The UK Board are looking to appoint and confirm a US partner to assist with the initial USA operations and set up. Initial Investment is expected to be around $300,000.

