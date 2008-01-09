New Measuring and Testing Equipment Directory Introduced By ForeignTRADEX

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2008 -- ForeignTRADEX, an international industrial marketplace and publisher of business-to-business trade directories, announced today the launch of its new measuring and testing equipment buying guide. According to the company, the publication includes offerings from primarily manufacturers and distributors serving markets throughout Europe and Australia selling a variety of test and measure systems, devices, components and accessories.



The new directory is free to access on the company's Web site at http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/measuring_testing_equipment.html and includes listings for a broad range of products for testing and measuring of weight, liquid, electronic components, electric power, volume, height, thickness, distance, angles, flow, vibration, gases, temperatures, chemicals and other applications.



Products in the directory include electronic testers, measuring instruments, wheels, tapes, tools, lasers, scales, testing systems, precision measuring equipment, microscope, machinery alignment systems, automation testing equipment, inspection systems, software, flow testers, sensors, meters, gauges, sensing instruments, fuel cell testing systems and associated products.



According to Catalina Cortes, a marketing associate for ForeignTRADEX, the new directory of testing and measuring equipment provides listings from suppliers serving Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, Croatia, Sweden, Ukraine, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Turkey, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, France, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Germany, Ireland as well as other European countries.



"Engineers, manufacturers and other industrial professionals that utilize measuring and testing equipment will find our new publication to be user-friendly and helpful for locating suitable suppliers," said Cortes, a Brazilian born 27 year old entrepreneur and girlfriend of ForeignTRADEX President and CEO Donald LaBelle. She added, "Whether you need an electronic component tester, inspection machine, measuring system or allied equipment, devices or accessories, you'll find a wide range of products to select from in our directory."



ForeignTRADEX recently introduced its new international trade directory hosted at http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/trade_directory.html. The new on-line directory, which is hosted on the company's World Trade Forum section is designed to help bring together industrial importers and exporters around the world looking to develop trading partnerships with buyers and suppliers in overseas markets.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com (DBA ForeignTRADEX

ForeignTRADEX is an industrial trade directory connecting manufacturers, distributors, exporters, importers and end-users of industrial products with emphasis on the UK and EU markets as well as Australia and New Zealand. Industrial suppliers are welcome to include their company free-of-charge at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com